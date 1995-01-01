Ohana Sips
Lotus Energy
- BAHAMA BREEZE$2.95+
Sprite + Blue + Raspberry + Coconut + Vanilla Cream
- BLIZZARD BLAST$2.95+
Sprite + Blue Curaçao + Orange + Raspberry + lime squeeze
- BLUE CRUSH$2.95+
Sprite + Lotus Energy Blue + Blue Curacao’ + Blueberry + Coconut Cream
- BONFIRE$2.95+
Sprite + Lotus Energy Blue + Orange + Raspberry + Toasted Marshmallow + Vanilla Cream
- WAVE RUNNER$2.95+
Sprite + Blue + Raspberry + Peach + Vanilla cream
- CHERRY CHILL$2.95+
Sprite + Lotus Energy Gold + Cherry + Vanilla Cream
- ENDLESS SUMMER$2.95+
Sprite + Lotus Energy Gold + Pineapple + Pina Colada + Vanilla Cream
- SUNBURST$2.95+
Sprite + Lotus Energy Gold + Pineapple + Peach + Vanilla Cream
- WINTER SANGRIA$2.95+
Sprite + Lotus Energy Gold + Candy Apple + Cherry + Orange + Pomegranate
- BARBIE 👙$2.95+
Sprite + Pink Lotus Energy + Prickly Pear + Blue Curaçao + Raspberry
- BERRYMELON$2.95+
Sprite + Pink Lotus Energy + Watermelon + Strawberry + Vanilla Cream
- CRANBERRY SPARKLER$2.95+
Sprite + Pink Lotus Energy + Apple + Cranberry + Pomegranate
- MANGO PASSION$2.95+
Sprite + Pink Lotus Energy + Mango + Passionfruit Hibiscus
- STRAWBERRY CREAM$2.95+
Sprite + Pink Lotus Energy + Strawberry + Vanilla Cream
- SUMMER WISHIN’ SPRITZ$2.95+
Sprite + Pink Lotus Energy + Coconut + Mango + Watermelon
- COCOBERRY$2.95+
Sprite + Purple Lotus Energy + Black Cherry + Coconut + Vanilla Cream
- HARVEST MOON$2.95+
Sprite + Purple + Blackberry + Pomegranate
- HYPERBERRY$2.95+
Sprite + Purple Lotus Energy + Raspberry + White Chocolate + Vanilla Cream
- PURPLENOVA$2.95+
Sprite + Purple Lotus Energy + Blueberry + Huckleberry + Vanilla Cream
- WINTER GLOW$2.95+
Sprite + Purple Lotus Energy + Blackberry + Pomegranate + Vanilla cream
- CASPER$2.95+
Sprite + White Lotus Energy + Coconut + Peach + Pineapple + Vanilla Cream
- DREAMSICLE$2.95+
Sprite + White Lotus Energy + Double Orange + Blood Orange + Vanilla Cream
- GREEN APPLE CIDER$2.95+
Sprite + White Lotus Energy + Cinnamon + Sour Apple
- GREEN CARMEL APPLE$2.95+
Sprite + White Lotus Energy + Caramel + Sour Apple + Vanilla Cream
- POM BERRY$2.95+
Sprite + White Lotus Energy + Huckleberry + Pomegranate + Vanilla Cream
- ZOMBIE BITE$2.95+
Sprite + White Lotus Energy + Sour Apple + Strawberry Purée
High Energy
- AVENGER$2.95+
Almond + Raspberry + Peach + Original Cream
- LIFE SUPPORT$2.95+
Huckleberry + Strawberry + Coconut Cream
- LOVE POTION$2.95+
Strawberry + Coconut + Peach + Original Cream
- MY GIVE A DAMNS BUSTED$2.95+
Raspberry + Coconut + Original Cream
- SEMINOE BEACH$2.95+
Strawberry + Coconut Cream
- TEMPTATION ISLAND$2.95+
Mango Purée + Pina Colada + Peach
- THE BEAST$2.95+
2x Coconut, 2x Original Cream, Cheesecake
- THE OUTHOUSE$2.95+
Raspberry Purée + Cheesecake + Original Cream
- THE WIPEOUT$2.95+
peach purée, passion fruit, white chocolate
Create Your Own
Kids Favorites
- CAMPFIRE🥤$1.95+
Rootbeer + Toasted Marshmallow + Vanilla Cream + Gummy
- FISH POND🐟$1.95+
Sprite + Pina Colada + Gummy
- PRINCESS PEACH 🍑$1.95+
Lemonade + Peach + Gummy
- SHARK ATTACK🦈$1.95+
Sprite + Blue curaçao + Raspberry + Gummy
- SHIRLEY TEMPLE 🍒$1.95+
Sprite + Grenadine + Gummy
- STRAWBERRY SUNSATION🍓$1.95+
Lemonade + Strawberry + Gummy
- SWAMP WATER 🕷️$1.95+
Lemonade + Sour apple + Gummy
- UNICORN 🦄$1.95+
Sprite + Cotton Candy + Gummy
- WATERMELON WAVE 🍉$1.95+
Sprite + Watermelon + Vanilla + Gummy
- WAZOWSKI$1.95+
Sprite + Lime Squeeze + Strawberry + Vanilla + Gummy
Secret Menu
- BAHAMA MAMA$2.95+
Mtn.Dew + Peach Purée + Blueberry + Coconut Cream
- BERRYBEER$2.95+
RootBeer + Blueberry + Strawberry + Vanilla
- BROCCOLI$2.95+
Coke/Pepsi + Amaretto + Blood orange
- BUGS BUNNY$2.95+
Sprite + Blue Curaçao + Coconut + Grape
- BY THE POOL$2.95+
Mtn.Dew + Strawberry Purée + Guava + Coconut Cream
- CECIL TURTLE$2.95+
Sprite + Grape + Lime squeeze
- CEECEE$2.95+
Red Cream Soda + Chocolate + Cinnamon + Original Cream
- CHARLIE B$2.95+
Dr. Pepper + Peach Purée + Pineapple + Original Cream
- CINNABEER$2.95+
RootBeer + Cinnamon + Original Cream
- COCO$2.95+
Red Cream Soda + Coconut Cream
- DAFFY DUCK$2.95+
Sprite + Huckleberry + Lime Squeeze
- HULA$2.95+
Mtn.Dew + Peach Purée + Coconut + Peach + Vanilla
- LILY$2.95+
Lemonade + Pear + Raspberry
- LINUS$2.95+
Dr. Pepper + Raspberry Purée + Coconut + Vanilla Cream
- LOLA$2.95+
Lemonade + Mango Purée + Pineapple + Coconut Cream
- LUNA$2.95+
Lemonade + Huckleberry + Vanilla Cream
- MERMAID$2.95+
Mtn.Dew + Coconut + Orange + Vanilla
- MUSHROOM$2.95+
Coke/Pepsi + Pear + Original Cream
- PORKY PIG ( Ryan’s way)$2.95+
Mountain Dew + Passion Fruit + Pineapple + Strawberry + Coconut cream
- PORKY PIG$2.95+
Sprite + Strawberry Purée + Passion Fruit + Pineapple
- PUMPKIN$2.95+
Coke/Pepsi + Cotton Candy (6 pumps)
- RASPYBEER$2.95+
RootBeer/Zero + Raspberry + Vanilla Cream
- ROAD WARRIOR$2.95+
Dr Pepper zero + 1/2 the raspberry + 1/2 the Blueberry + Huckleberry + Strawberry + Coconut Cream
- RUBY$2.95+
Red Cream Soda + Coconut + Peach
- SALLY$2.95+
Dr. Pepper/Zero + Pineapple + Coconut Cream
- SNOOPY$2.95+
Dr.Pepper/ zero + Coconut + Pineapple + Raspberry + Original Cream
- SPINACH$2.95+
Coke/Pepsi/Zero + Orange + Vanilla Cream
- SUNBURN$2.95+
Mtn.Dew/Zero + Raspberry + Watermelon + Vanilla Cream
- TIKI$2.95+
Mtn.Dew/Zero + Orange + Peach + Coconut Cream
- TWEETY BIRD$2.95+
Sprite/Zero + Strawberry Purée + Pear + Lavender
- WILE E. COYOTE$2.95+
Sprite/lemonade + Peach Purée + Vanilla Cream
- WOODSTOCK$2.95+
Dr. Pepper/Zero + Peach Purée + Lime Squeeze
Skinny
- ALF$2.95+
Sugar Free Redbull + Amaretto + Pineapple + Coconut Cream
- AUNT B$2.95+
SF Monster + Blueberry + Coconut Cream
- BLACK FOREST$2.95+
Dr. Pepper/Zero + Cherry + Chocolate
- BLANCHE$2.95+
SF Lemonade + Lemon + Raspberry + Vanilla Cream
- COMMITTED$2.95+
Coke/Zero + Cherry + Coconut Cream
- DOROTHY$2.95+
RootBeer/Zero + Carmel + Vanilla Cream
- FREE TROPHY WIFE (but NOT really)$2.95+
SF Lemonade + Coconut + Strawberry + Vanilla Cream
- H2FLOW$2.95+
Water (sparkling/flat) + Peppermint + Strawberry
- HUCK FINN$2.95+
Dr. Pepper/Zero + Huckleberry + Lime Squeeze + Raspberry
- I 💛 LUCY$2.95+
SF Monster + Strawberry + Watermelon + Coconut Cream
- MINE$2.95+
Coke Zero + Raspberry + Coconut Cream
- NAE NAE (Plus)$2.95+
Mountain Dew zero + Peach + Raspberry + Coconut Cream
- ROSE$2.95+
SF Lemonade + Peach + Vanilla Cream
- SELFIE$2.95+
Mountain Dew zero + Pineapple + Strawberry
- SOPHIA$2.95+
RootBeer/zero + Chocolate + Toasted Marshmallow
- STARBURST$2.95+
Sprite Zero + Cherry + Orange + Strawberry + Watermelon
- WILLIS$2.95+
SF RedBull + Peach + Raspberry + Coconut Cream
- YOUR MOM$2.95+
Sprite Zero + Cherry + Coconut + Pineapple
Coke/Pepsi
- BIG SWIG$2.95+
Coconut + Vanilla Cream
- GUILTY PLEASURE$2.95+
Chocolate + Cherry + Cheesecake + Original Cream
- IT’S NOT ME, IT’S YOU$2.95+
Raspberry puree + Vanilla Cream
- JUST FRIENDS$2.95+
Pineapple + Coconut
- MY DIRTY COKE$2.95+
Piña colada
- RATTLER$2.95+
Blue Curaçao + Coconut Cream
- THE LIME SQUEEZE$2.95+
Lime squeeze + Coconut
- THE NCMO$2.95+
Cherry + Coconut
Dr.Pepper
- AMEN$2.95+
Blackberry + Coconut
- DR. MCCREAMY$2.95+
Vanilla Cream + Coconut Cream
- GERMAN DOCTOR$2.95+
German Chocolate Cake Syrup + Coconut + Original Cream
- LUSCIOUS$2.95+
Mango Purée + Raspberry + Original Cream
- PEPPERMINT PATTY$2.95+
Peppermint + French Vanilla + Original Cream
- SHITZ AND GIGS$2.95+
Banana + Strawberry
- SOUTHERN BELLE$2.95+
Peach + French Vanilla
- TOASTED PUMPKIN SPICE CAKE$2.95+
Toasted Marshmallow + Cheesecake + Pumpkin Spice Cream
Root Beer
Mountain Dew
- IGNITE$2.95+
Mountain Dew/ Zero, Sprite/ Zero + Passionfruit + Mango
- MONSTER MASH$2.95+
Blood Orange + Blue Curaçao
- PANTHER$2.95+
Blue Curacao + Raspberry Puree
- ROCK & ROLL$2.95+
guava, passionfruit, raspberry
- SUMMER LOVIN’$2.95+
Peach + Strawberry + Raspberry
- THE COUGAR$2.95+
Peach Purée + Vanilla Cream + Raspberry
- THE NAE NAE$2.95+
Peach + Raspberry + Vanilla Cream
- THE SKOOBS$2.95+
Strawberry Purée + Mango
- VACATION 🥭MODE$2.95+
Mango Purée + Peach + Coconut Cream
- VAMPIRE$2.95+
Blood Orange + Mango
Sprite
- CASTAWAY$2.95+
Sprite + Coconut + Guava + Lime Squeeze
- COACH HILIM 🏈OUTLAW$2.95+
Strawberry Purée + Lime Squeeze + Cream
- LIMEADE$2.95+
1/2 Sprite + 1/2 lemonade + Lime Squeeze
- MAHALO$2.95+
Sprite + Pineapple + Peach + Strawberry Puree
- PANDEMIC$2.95+
Sprite + Coconut + Lime + Pina Colada + Vanilla Cream
- THE FRANCE 🍓🍍$2.95+
Sprite + Strawberry + Pineapple
Lemonade/Iced Tea
- 👦🏼Ken (Barbie)$2.95+
Lavender + Vanilla + Limeade
- BLUEBERRY COCONUT TWIST 🫐$2.95+
SF Lemonade + Blueberry + Coconut Cream
- JUST PEACHY$2.95+
Peach Puree + 🍋Lemon Squeeze + Almond
- LEMON-A-PEEL$2.95+
Raspberry puree + 🍋Lemon Squeeze
- MANGO MADNESS$2.95+
Lemonade + 🥭Mango Purée + Lime Squeeze
- New- LEMON BERRY$2.95+
Lemonade + Blackberry
- New- LULU LEMON$2.95+
Lemonade + Blue Curacao + Raspberry
- New- STRAWBERRY SUNSHINE 🍓$2.95+
Lemonade + Strawberry
- NEW- SUNKISSED🍍$2.95+
Lemonade + Mango
- New- TO THE TROPICS 🥥 🍍$2.95+
Lemonade + Pineapple + Coconut
- New- WILD WATERMELON 🍉$2.95+
Lemonade + Watermelon
- New- SOUR APPLE$2.95+
Lemonade + Sour Apple
- TROPHY WIFE 🍓$2.95+
Strawberry Purée + Vanilla + Original Cream