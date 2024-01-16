Ohana Sips VFW Baseball Field
Drinks
Lotus Energy
- BAHAMA BREEZE
Sprite + Blue + Raspberry + Coconut + Vanilla Cream$2.95+
- BLIZZARD BLAST
Sprite + Blue Curaçao + Orange + Raspberry + lime squeeze$2.95+
- BLUE CRUSH
Sprite + Lotus Energy Blue + Blue Curacao’ + Blueberry + Coconut Cream$2.95+
- BONFIRE
Sprite + Lotus Energy Blue + Orange + Raspberry + Toasted Marshmallow + Vanilla Cream$2.95+
- WAVE RUNNER
Sprite + Blue + Raspberry + Peach + Vanilla cream$2.95+
- CHERRY CHILL
Sprite + Lotus Energy Gold + Cherry + Vanilla Cream$2.95+
- ENDLESS SUMMER
Sprite + Lotus Energy Gold + Pineapple + Pina Colada + Vanilla Cream$2.95+
- SUNBURST
Sprite + Lotus Energy Gold + Pineapple + Peach + Vanilla Cream$2.95+
- WINTER SANGRIA
Sprite + Lotus Energy Gold + Candy Apple + Cherry + Orange + Pomegranate$2.95+
- BARBIE
Sprite + Pink Lotus Energy + Prickly Pear + Blue Curaçao + Raspberry$2.95+
- BERRYMELON
Sprite + Pink Lotus Energy + Watermelon + Strawberry + Vanilla Cream$2.95+
- CRANBERRY SPARKLER
Sprite + Pink Lotus Energy + Apple + Cranberry + Pomegranate$2.95+
- MANGO PASSION
Sprite + Pink Lotus Energy + Mango + Passionfruit Hibiscus$2.95+
- STRAWBERRY CREAM
Sprite + Pink Lotus Energy + Strawberry + Vanilla Cream$2.95+
- SUMMER WISHIN’ SPRITZ
Sprite + Pink Lotus Energy + Coconut + Mango + Watermelon$2.95+
- COCOBERRY
Sprite + Purple Lotus Energy + Black Cherry + Coconut + Vanilla Cream$2.95+
- HARVEST MOON
Sprite + Purple + Blackberry + Pomegranate$2.95+
- HYPERBERRY
Sprite + Purple Lotus Energy + Raspberry + White Chocolate + Vanilla Cream$2.95+
- PURPLENOVA
Sprite + Purple Lotus Energy + Blueberry + Huckleberry + Vanilla Cream$2.95+
- WINTER GLOW
Sprite + Purple Lotus Energy + Blackberry + Pomegranate + Vanilla cream$2.95+
- CASPER
Sprite + White Lotus Energy + Coconut + Peach + Pineapple + Vanilla Cream$2.95+
- DREAMSICLE
Sprite + White Lotus Energy + Double Orange + Blood Orange + Vanilla Cream$2.95+
- GREEN APPLE CIDER
Sprite + White Lotus Energy + Cinnamon + Sour Apple$2.95+
- GREEN CARMEL APPLE
Sprite + White Lotus Energy + Caramel + Sour Apple + Vanilla Cream$2.95+
- POM BERRY
Sprite + White Lotus Energy + Huckleberry + Pomegranate + Vanilla Cream$2.95+
- ZOMBIE BITE
Sprite + White Lotus Energy + Sour Apple + Strawberry Purée$2.95+
High Energy
- AVENGER
Almond + Raspberry + Peach + Original Cream$2.95+
- LIFE SUPPORT
Huckleberry + Strawberry + Coconut Cream$2.95+
- LOVE POTION
Strawberry + Coconut + Peach + Original Cream$2.95+
- MY GIVE A DAMNS BUSTED
Raspberry + Coconut + Original Cream$2.95+
- SEMINOE BEACH
Strawberry + Coconut Cream$2.95+
- TEMPTATION ISLAND
Mango Purée + Pina Colada + Peach$2.95+
- THE BEAST
2x Coconut, 2x Original Cream, Cheesecake$2.95+
- THE OUTHOUSE
Raspberry Purée + Cheesecake + Original Cream$2.95+
- THE WIPEOUT
peach purée, passion fruit, white chocolate$2.95+
Create Your Own
Kids Favorites
- CAMPFIRE
Rootbeer + Toasted Marshmallow + Vanilla Cream + Gummy$1.95+
- FISH POND
Sprite + Pina Colada + Gummy$1.95+
- PRINCESS PEACH
Lemonade + Peach + Gummy$1.95+
- SHARK ATTACK
Sprite + Blue curaçao + Raspberry + Gummy$1.95+
- SHIRLEY TEMPLE
Sprite + Grenadine + Gummy$1.95+
- STRAWBERRY SUNSATION
Lemonade + Strawberry + Gummy$1.95+
- SWAMP WATER
Lemonade + Sour apple + Gummy$1.95+
- UNICORN
Sprite + Cotton Candy + Gummy$1.95+
- WATERMELON WAVE
Sprite + Watermelon + Vanilla + Gummy$1.95+
- WAZOWSKI
Sprite + Lime Squeeze + Strawberry + Vanilla + Gummy$1.95+
Secret Menu
- BAHAMA MAMA
Mtn.Dew + Peach Purée + Blueberry + Coconut Cream$2.95+
- BERRYBEER
RootBeer + Blueberry + Strawberry + Vanilla$2.95+
- BROCCOLI
Coke/Pepsi + Amaretto + Blood orange$2.95+
- BUGS BUNNY
Sprite + Blue Curaçao + Coconut + Grape$2.95+
- BY THE POOL
Mtn.Dew + Strawberry Purée + Guava + Coconut Cream$2.95+
- CECIL TURTLE
Sprite + Grape + Lime squeeze$2.95+
- CEECEE
Red Cream Soda + Chocolate + Cinnamon + Original Cream$2.95+
- CHARLIE B
Dr. Pepper + Peach Purée + Pineapple + Original Cream$2.95+
- CINNABEER
RootBeer + Cinnamon + Original Cream$2.95+
- COCO
Red Cream Soda + Coconut Cream$2.95+
- DAFFY DUCK
Sprite + Huckleberry + Lime Squeeze$2.95+
- HULA
Mtn.Dew + Peach Purée + Coconut + Peach + Vanilla$2.95+
- LILY
Lemonade + Pear + Raspberry$2.95+
- LINUS
Dr. Pepper + Raspberry Purée + Coconut + Vanilla Cream$2.95+
- LOLA
Lemonade + Mango Purée + Pineapple + Coconut Cream$2.95+
- LUNA
Lemonade + Huckleberry + Vanilla Cream$2.95+
- MERMAID
Mtn.Dew + Coconut + Orange + Vanilla$2.95+
- MUSHROOM
Coke/Pepsi + Pear + Original Cream$2.95+
- PORKY PIG ( Ryan’s way)
Mountain Dew + Passion Fruit + Pineapple + Strawberry + Coconut cream$2.95+
- PORKY PIG
Sprite + Strawberry Purée + Passion Fruit + Pineapple$2.95+
- PUMPKIN
Coke/Pepsi + Cotton Candy (6 pumps)$2.95+
- RASPYBEER
RootBeer/Zero + Raspberry + Vanilla Cream$2.95+
- ROAD WARRIOR
Dr Pepper zero + 1/2 the raspberry + 1/2 the Blueberry + Huckleberry + Strawberry + Coconut Cream$2.95+
- RUBY
Red Cream Soda + Coconut + Peach$2.95+
- SALLY
Dr. Pepper/Zero + Pineapple + Coconut Cream$2.95+
- SNOOPY
Dr.Pepper/ zero + Coconut + Pineapple + Raspberry + Original Cream$2.95+
- SPINACH
Coke/Pepsi/Zero + Orange + Vanilla Cream$2.95+
- SUNBURN
Mtn.Dew/Zero + Raspberry + Watermelon + Vanilla Cream$2.95+
- TIKI
Mtn.Dew/Zero + Orange + Peach + Coconut Cream$2.95+
- TWEETY BIRD
Sprite/Zero + Strawberry Purée + Pear + Lavender$2.95+
- WILE E. COYOTE
Sprite/lemonade + Peach Purée + Vanilla Cream$2.95+
- WOODSTOCK
Dr. Pepper/Zero + Peach Purée + Lime Squeeze$2.95+
Skinny
- ALF
Sugar Free Redbull + Amaretto + Pineapple + Coconut Cream$2.95+
- AUNT B
SF Monster + Blueberry + Coconut Cream$2.95+
- BLACK FOREST
Dr. Pepper/Zero + Cherry + Chocolate$2.95+
- BLANCHE
SF Lemonade + Lemon + Raspberry + Vanilla Cream$2.95+
- COMMITTED
Coke/Zero + Cherry + Coconut Cream$2.95+
- DOROTHY
RootBeer/Zero + Carmel + Vanilla Cream$2.95+
- FREE TROPHY WIFE (but NOT really)
SF Lemonade + Coconut + Strawberry + Vanilla Cream$2.95+
- H2FLOW
Water (sparkling/flat) + Peppermint + Strawberry$2.95+
- HUCK FINN
Dr. Pepper/Zero + Huckleberry + Lime Squeeze + Raspberry$2.95+
- I LOVE LUCY
SF Monster + Strawberry + Watermelon + Coconut Cream$2.95+
- MINE
Coke Zero + Raspberry + Coconut Cream$2.95+
- NAE NAE (Plus)
Mountain Dew zero + Peach + Raspberry + Coconut Cream$2.95+
- ROSE
SF Lemonade + Peach + Vanilla Cream$2.95+
- SELFIE
Mountain Dew zero + Pineapple + Strawberry$2.95+
- SOPHIA
RootBeer/zero + Chocolate + Toasted Marshmallow$2.95+
- STARBURST
Sprite Zero + Cherry + Orange + Strawberry + Watermelon$2.95+
- WILLIS
SF RedBull + Peach + Raspberry + Coconut Cream$2.95+
- YOUR MOM
Sprite Zero + Cherry + Coconut + Pineapple$2.95+
Coke/Pepsi
- BIG SWIG
Coconut + Vanilla Cream$2.95+
- GUILTY PLEASURE
Chocolate + Cherry + Cheesecake + Original Cream$2.95+
- IT’S NOT ME, IT’S YOU
Raspberry puree + Vanilla Cream$2.95+
- JUST FRIENDS
Pineapple + Coconut$2.95+
- MY DIRTY COKE
Piña colada$2.95+
- RATTLER
Blue Curaçao + Coconut Cream$2.95+
- THE LIME SQUEEZE
Lime squeeze + Coconut$2.95+
- THE NCMO
Cherry + Coconut$2.95+
Dr.Pepper
- AMEN
Blackberry + Coconut$2.95+
- DR. MCCREAMY
Vanilla Cream + Coconut Cream$2.95+
- GERMAN DOCTOR
German Chocolate Cake Syrup + Coconut + Original Cream$2.95+
- LUSCIOUS
Mango Purée + Raspberry + Original Cream$2.95+
- PEPPERMINT PATTY
Peppermint + French Vanilla + Original Cream$2.95+
- SHITZ AND GIGS
Banana + Strawberry$2.95+
- SOUTHERN BELLE
Peach + French Vanilla$2.95+
- TOASTED PUMPKIN SPICE CAKE
Toasted Marshmallow + Cheesecake + Pumpkin Spice Cream$2.95+
Root Beer
Mountain Dew
- IGNITE
Mountain Dew/ Zero, Sprite/ Zero + Passionfruit + Mango$2.95+
- MONSTER MASH
Blood Orange + Blue Curaçao$2.95+
- PANTHER
Blue Curacao + Raspberry Puree$2.95+
- ROCK & ROLL
guava, passionfruit, raspberry$2.95+
- SUMMER LOVIN’
Peach + Strawberry + Raspberry$2.95+
- THE COUGAR
Peach Purée + Vanilla Cream + Raspberry$2.95+
- THE NAE NAE
Peach + Raspberry + Vanilla Cream$2.95+
- THE SKOOBS
Strawberry Purée + Mango$2.95+
- VACATION MODE
Mango Purée + Peach + Coconut Cream$2.95+
- VAMPIRE
Blood Orange + Mango$2.95+
Sprite
- CASTAWAY
Sprite + Coconut + Guava + Lime Squeeze$2.95+
- COACH HILIM OUTLAW
Strawberry Purée + Lime Squeeze + Cream$2.95+
- LIMEADE
1/2 Sprite + 1/2 lemonade + Lime Squeeze$2.95+
- MAHALO
Sprite + Pineapple + Peach + Strawberry Puree$2.95+
- PANDEMIC
Sprite + Coconut + Lime + Pina Colada + Vanilla Cream$2.95+
- THE FRANCE
Sprite + Strawberry + Pineapple$2.95+
Lemonade/Iced Tea
- Ken (Barbie)
Lavender + Vanilla + Limeade$2.95+
- BLUEBERRY COCONUT TWIST 🫐
SF Lemonade + Blueberry + Coconut Cream$2.95+
- JUST PEACHY
Peach Puree + 🍋Lemon Squeeze + Almond$2.95+
- LEMON-A-PEEL
Raspberry puree + 🍋Lemon Squeeze$2.95+
- MANGO MADNESS
Lemonade + 🥭Mango Purée + Lime Squeeze$2.95+
- New- LEMON BERRY
Lemonade + Blackberry$2.95+
- New- LULU LEMON
Lemonade + Blue Curacao + Raspberry$2.95+
- New- STRAWBERRY SUNSHINE 🍓
Lemonade + Strawberry$2.95+
- NEW- SUNKISSED
Lemonade + Mango$2.95+
- New- TO THE TROPICS
Lemonade + Pineapple + Coconut$2.95+
- New- WILD WATERMELON
Lemonade + Watermelon$2.95+
- New- SOUR APPLE
Lemonade + Sour Apple$2.95+
- TROPHY WIFE
Strawberry Purée + Vanilla + Original Cream$2.95+